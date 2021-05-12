Where's Larry? St. Ignatius Church and School

Each year St. Ignatius Church and School holds a big fundraiser and it is normally a banquet and auction. Covid protocols has changed that and this year they have brand new Ford Truck donated by one of the families and it will be raffled off. Only 1,000 tickets will be sold and the drawing is coming up this weekend so time is limited to get your tickets. The funds raised will help benefit the school and keep tuition costs down for students.
