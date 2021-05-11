Where's Larry? St. Constantine and Helen

The Greek Food Festival will take place June 4th and 5th but because of concerns for safety and Covid protocols this will be an order on-line ahead of time and pick up during a designated time on Friday and Saturday the 4th and 5th of June. This is a special annual event and as much fun as it is for singing and dancing to Greek favorites you can still get the wonderful food, dance and sing on your own and help benefit the Greek Church, St. Constantine and Helen. So order your treats today and plan for your pick up.