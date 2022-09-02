Where's Larry? Special Valentine Gift

If you send that special someone a singing valentine it something they will not soon forget. The Boise Chordsmen are back with their in person singing valentines. The quartets will be out in force on Monday, Valentine's Day, and for a cost of $49 they will sing two love songs to that special someone putting the spot light on them for the special day, along with a red rose and a card that carries your unique message of love. All you need to do is call (208) 830-2534 and order your singing valentine and do it right away.