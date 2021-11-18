Where's Larry? South Five Mile Nativity Exhibit

Here is a chance to see and enjoy Christmas Nativity scenes in a large collection. The Boise South Five Mile Nativity Exhibit is inviting everyone to come to the church at 2650 South Five Mile Road this Friday and Saturday, November 19-20 from Noon to 8 pm. This totally free and welcome to all families. Masks are recommended for everyone. Their message to us is to experience the wonder of Christ's birth depicted in nativities.