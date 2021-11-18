Here is a chance to see and enjoy Christmas Nativity scenes in a large collection. The Boise South Five Mile Nativity Exhibit is inviting everyone to come to the church at 2650 South Five Mile Road this Friday and Saturday, November 19-20 from Noon to 8 pm. This totally free and welcome to all families. Masks are recommended for everyone. Their message to us is to experience the wonder of Christ's birth depicted in nativities.
Where's Larry? South Five Mile Nativity Exhibit
Christmas Nativity Exhibit