Where's Larry? Score Outdoors

The 16th annual Starlight Snow Shoe Benefit will help raise funds for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. The funds are used to help those with type one diabetes to get pumps and help with treatment. In addition funds are used for research to find a cure and help improvement treatment. The cost is just $20 for adults and $12 for children and college students. Families can pay a single fee of $62. The snowshoes, food, refreshments and live music by Sisters in Songwriting will be provided for the event from 4 pm to 8 pm this Saturday night February 29. All you need to do is go to the Bogus Basin Nordic Lodge.