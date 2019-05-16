Boating season is upon us and it is always a great idea to make sure you and your boat are ready. The volunteer U-S Coast Guard Auxiliary will be doing free boat safety inspections on Saturday May 18 and Saturday May 25 at Lucky Peak at the Barclay boat ramp. This not an enforcement it is just information and safety for you and your family with no charge. The check stations will be open from 9 am to 3 pm on each of the Saturdays and the Barclay ramp is just across the Lucky Peak dam and is the first ramp.