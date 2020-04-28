Professional guides make up a large part of Idaho's economy contributing as much as $25 million each year. The job may seem like a constant source of excitement and fun their are real issues for those individuals. Redside Foundation is a non-profit there to help with everything from addiction to financial problems to mental health. Times are especially difficult during the Covid-19 pandemic. Consider helping this organization when you donate through Idaho Gives.
Where's Larry? Redside Foundation
Non-profit helps the thousands of outdoor guides through troubled times.