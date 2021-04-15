Where's Larry? Radio Boise

Radio Boise is a local community radio station providing music and entertainment in a wide variety of formats. This a non profit, public station with no advertising so they count on us for help through donations and financial gifts. The annual fundraising campaign started on April 14 and will go until midnight on April 27. There are three ways to help with donations. You can call 208-258-2072 and a member of the station will help. You can text the word KRBXGIVE to the number 44321, or make a donation on line.