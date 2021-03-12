Where's Larry? Petra Christian Academy

Real Christmas trees recently harvested are for sale and there is a wide selection of choice. The lot is a fundraiser for the Petra Christian Academy and is located at the site for the school. The location is 901 N. Cole Road in the Boise area. The lot is open each day Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 8 pm. They also have a self serve 24-7 opportunity of we trust you to come get a tree and leave your payment. They have Douglas Fir and Noble Fir in several different sizes and prices.