The Owyhee Motorcycle Club is inviting all motocross racers to an event on Sunday May 19 with all the proceeds going to the St. Jude Foundation to help St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Registration is day of the event and will start early in the morning for riders. For all others just wanting to watch there are great locations all around the track and everyone is welcome to help raise more funds for St. Jude. The Owyhee Motorcycle track is located in the hills north of Boise. Head up Bogus Basin road then then on Cartwright road and look for the sign that leads to the track.