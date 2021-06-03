Where's Larry? Owyhee County Museum

It is a return to historic western days and it is happening at the Owyhee County Museum in Murphy. It is time for Outpost Days and it is back to in-person. The activities this Saturday and Sunday will start with a buckaroo breakfast at 8 am and there are lots of activities for the entire family. Entry to the museum is free but there will be charges for some activities and for food purchases. This is a real opportunity to see what life was like during Idaho's pioneer days. Bring the entire family.