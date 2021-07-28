Where's Larry? Odd Fellows Hall, Caldwell

Plans were in place to rededicate the Odd Fellows Hall and Museum last year but it those plans were put on hold because of the pandemic. The Hall will be rededicated this weekend on Saturday July 31 from 9 am to 2 pm. The actual ceremony will take place at 10 am. Everyone is welcome and there is no charge. A silent auction will be held for several unique items as a fundraiser. One of the more unique items in the auction is to spend a night in the museum in the basement of the hall. The night includes dinner and maybe a spirit or two?