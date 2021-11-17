Where's Larry? NW Pets

More than 23 years ago Frankie was a shelter dog at the Idaho Humane Society. Once adopted Frankie reminded her owner about the friends left behind. They worked together to start the largest food and fund drive for the Idaho Humane Society. Frankie is no longer with us, but the legacy continues. Donations of food or funds will be collected at any of the Northwest Pets locations, at the Humane Society or you can make a donation on line. This effort goes on through December 31st.