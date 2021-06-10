x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

Where's Larry

Where's Larry? Neighbor Works Boise

Paint the Town

The annual Paint the Town event it this Saturday.  This program helps paint homes for senior citizens, veterans and those who can't paint their own home.  It makes a big difference and there is a large group of volunteers who make it happen.  The teams are all set and ready to paint and do small repairs at homes all over Boise.  However, there is a shortage on paint and more is needed as this is an ongoing event and more need next year.  We call help but just simply making a donation to buy a bucket of paint. 