It's time for the young boys and their moms to have a fun night at the Nampa Recreation Center. Spring Sports Madness features Dodgeball, Bowling, Basketball, an Obstacle Course, Food, and lots of fun. The event is this Saturday, March 7 from 7:30 pm to 9 pm. The cost is $10 per person or $8 for members of the Recreation Center. You can register at the door or in advance by calling 208-468-5858.