The annual Daddy Daughter Date Night is this Saturday at the Nampa Recreation Center and is open to all girls age 3-13 and they Dads. The evening features dancing to a DJ, craft projects, snakes and much more. The cost is $9 for members of the Recreation Center and $11 for non-members. You are encouraged to register in advance but you can also sign up at the door. The event runs from 7:30 to 9:30 pm.