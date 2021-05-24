Where's Larry? Nampa Garrity Walmart

Kevin Miller from KIDO radio helps in many ways around the community but has a strong dedication to helping the Boise Rescue Mission Ministries. Starting this morning (Monday, May 24) Kevin will be living outside the Garrity and Franklin Walmart by the Idaho Center. He is looking for donations of food, personal hygiene items, or cash to help the Boise Rescue Mission. This is a time of the year we tend to forget about the Rescue Mission but the need goes on all year long. You can go by and make that donation any time this week.