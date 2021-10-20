Where's Larry? Nampa Civic Center

Music Theatre Idaho is back with live performances and this weekend is "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer" the Broadway musical. This production is a great opportunity to feature the talents of the younger members of the company and has a limited run. There are only four show times. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm and a matinee on Saturday at 1:30 pm. You are encouraged to get your tickets in advance and don't delay as there is limited seating. Bring the family and enjoy this special feature.