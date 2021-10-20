Music Theatre Idaho is back with live performances and this weekend is "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer" the Broadway musical. This production is a great opportunity to feature the talents of the younger members of the company and has a limited run. There are only four show times. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm and a matinee on Saturday at 1:30 pm. You are encouraged to get your tickets in advance and don't delay as there is limited seating. Bring the family and enjoy this special feature.
Where's Larry? Nampa Civic Center
The Adventures of Tom Sawyer