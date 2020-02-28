Where's Larry? Nampa Christian Schools

The 58th annual Country Fair and Auction is a fundraiser for the Nampa Christian Schools but it is a lot more. This event has become a favorite of the community and it takes two days because of he generous donations and the time it takes to auction off all the items. The festivities start this morning, Friday with a breakfast and sneak preview. Silent auction starts at 5 pm with a Tri-Tip Dinner from 5 pm to 8 pm. The first part of the live auction starts at 6:30 this evening. The second part will be starting at 10 am tomorrow morning and will go until the team of auctioneers sell everything. There is also a Kids Carnival Friday evening and all day Saturday.