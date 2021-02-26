The 59th annual Country Fair and Auction to benefit Nampa Christian Schools starts today with a preview of items followed by a dinner and the beginning of the auction tonight. The auction is so large it will carry over into tomorrow until the donated items are all gone. A carnival will help entertain the children during the activities. This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the private schools and everyone is welcome to attend. Mask wearing and social distancing is encouraged.
Where's Larry? Nampa Christian Schools
Country Fair and Auction