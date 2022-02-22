Where's Larry? Nampa Christian Schools

The Nampa Christian Schools Country Fair and Auction is this weekend. This is a tradition for the community and is a two day event. It all starts on Friday evening at 6 pm with the dinner and the start of the auction which will go until 9 pm. The auction resumes with breakfast on Saturday morning and runs form 10 am until 3 pm or until items are all sold. The silent auction runs from 6 pm to 9 pm Friday and 10 am to 1 pm Saturday. Bring the children because in addition to the auction there is also a carnival with lots of games and activities for the children. Everything takes place at Nampa Christian Schools in the main gym. Funds raised help off set school expenses and provide for help with tuition.