Hundreds of items have donated and will be auctioned off to help fund the Nampa Christian Schools. It's all part of the annual Country Fair and Auction on Friday and Saturday. The days start at 7 am with breakfast for a fee both days. You can preview the auction items Friday then the first part of the auction starts on Friday night after the Tri-Tip dinner and will finish when the last item is sold on Saturday. There is no charge to attend but there are charges for breakfast and dinner in addition to anything you get in the auction.