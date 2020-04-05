Where's Larry? Muscular Dystrophy Association

Many non-profits have had to cancel events during the Covid-19 pandemic but it has meant that Muscular Dystrophy Association of Idaho has already missed 3 big events, including the annual "Fill the Boot" event. If you give to MDA through Idaho Gives there is a match from Norco up to $2,500 dollars. The funds raised will help MDA reach out to help those who are dealing with a muscular disease that can often be deadly. They also help families of patients with care and understanding.