Idaho Gives is the annual one day of on-line giving but this year it has been extended to two weeks to help us choose the non-profit we would like to support if we are able. Each day I am featuring a different organizations. Today is Metro Meals on Wheels of the Treasure Valley facing difficult times while still serving seniors who want to remain independent while living in their own homes. Consider helping them while making a donation through Idaho Gives.
Where's Larry? Metro Meals on Wheels
