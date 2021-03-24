Where's Larry? Metro Meals on Wheels

March for Meals will help the Metro Meals on Wheels of the Treasure Valley organization. In the past this was a large event where a sponsor made a $5 donation for each person who came out for a short walk in Kleiner Park. This year we are invited to take a walk with our own group on our own but make a donation for ourselves. It could be as simple as $5 per person or it could more. All the funds will help Meals on Wheels to provide meals to seniors who want to stay independent in their own homes. $5 is enough to provide one meal delivered. When you do go out for a walk take a photo and then post it with Metro Meals on Wheels and while you are on the site you can make a donation of any amount to help