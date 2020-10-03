Where's Larry? Meridian High School

The animated Disney classic story of the "Little Mermaid" will be on stage this weekend and next at Meridian High School. This is the Broadway version and features all the songs and dance scenes you love and a little bit more. This is perfect entertainment for the entire family and a way to introduce live theater to children. Shows will be Friday and Saturday night at 7 pm this weekend and next weekend and there is also a matinee show on each Saturday. Be early to get your tickets at the door.