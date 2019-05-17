The Boise Hawks season starts on June 14 and several of the players are looking for host families for the short summer season. You could host a player in your home that could one day play in the world series because that has already happened. If you have young children who are aspiring athletes they would be inspired by these professional baseball players and you would also receive two season tickets for each player you host. The team plays 76 game a year with 38 of them at home. The needs for the players are simple, a little food, a place to sleep and transportation to the stadium. If you are interested just call the Hawks office at 208-322-5000