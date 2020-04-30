Where's Larry? Magicats

Feral cats are always a challenge but organizations like Magicats in the Magic Valley is working to make a difference. They have volunteers to help foster but are always looking for more, but they really need forever homes for the cats. Each of the felines are featured on line but donations are needed to help care for the cats while being fostered and waiting for adoption. You can help make a donation through Idaho Gives.
Magicats of the Magic Valley helping with cat adoptions