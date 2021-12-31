Where's Larry? Lucky Peak Spring Shores Marina

You can sign up last minute for the 19th annual Great Polar Bear Challenge on New Years Day at Lucky Peak Spring Shores Marina. The final signup will start at 10 am. Water Skiers and Wakeboarders will be starting at about 10 am and at 11 am those who chose to swim will jump in will enter the water. This is all for a great cause to raise funds for Make-a-Wish of Idaho to grant wishes to Idaho children facing life threatening illnesses and their family members.