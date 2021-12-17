Where's Larry? Lucky Peak Spring Shores Marina

Everyone who raises money for Make-a-Wish Idaho is invited this year to test themselves with a jump into Lucky Peak at the Spring Shores Marina. The Great Polar Bear Challenge is a Water ski, Wakeboard, and Swim event on New Years morning. You can sign up now and raise funds to help grant wishes to local children who are facing life threatening medical conditions. If you would rather pass on jumping into cold water on January 1st then you can make a donation through me as I will be participating again this year in the annual tradition. There are more than 125 children who are waiting for wishes to be granted for them and their families.