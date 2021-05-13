Where's Larry? Lounge at the End of the Universe

We all need a good laugh was the thought as a local comedians talked about a comedy festival. What started as a mild joke has become reality and the Idaho Comedy Festival will take place at the Lounge at the End of the Universe in Boise. There are three days of comedy next week on May 20-22. You can purchase a pass for all three days or individual day passes. Comedians are coming from all over the country for this festival which will help raise funds to help young comedians getting their start. Tickets for the festival can be purchased on line but don't delay.