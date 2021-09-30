Where's Larry? Local Artist Studios

Local artists will be opening their studios the next two weekends in a row for the BOSCO Open Studios event. This is a chance for us to go and tour artist's studios and see for ourselves what type of materials they use, what motivates them and how they create their works of art. This event is free and open to everyone. There are 60 artists involved in the program and for every 10 you visit you become eligible to win a piece of artwork. You can get all the details on line and then plan your travels around the area to enjoy this unique opportunity.