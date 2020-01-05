Children who have developmental delays or a learning disability they often turn to the Lee Pesky Learning Center who never charge the full amount of what they offer and they never turn any child away. In a normal year they would raise about $100,000 through donations and events but this year their major fundraiser was cancelled by the Covid-19 pandemic. Your help is needed if you can with a donation through Idaho Gives.
Where's Larry? Lee Pesky Learning Center
Helping children who struggle with learning