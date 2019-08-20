Dogs and their owners will be raising funds to help benefit dogs in the Nampa area. For 12 years now the annual Pooch Party Stroll and Splash is a way for the dogs to bring their owners to Lakeview Park and walk around the park and then the dogs get to go to the pool. The pools are closed with the opening of school so the dogs get a turn. The cost is $25 per dog if you register early by calling 208-468-5858 and $10 for each additional dog. Last minute registration is $5 extra. In addition there is a costume contest, a dog/owner look-a-like and super dog tricks. The event runs from 9 am to 1 pm.