Where's Larry? Lakeview Pool, Nampa

The annual Pooch Party Stroll and Splash is a way for dogs to help other dogs. The swimming season is over for the Nampa pools so it's time for the dogs to have their day. On Saturday August 28 all dogs and their owners are invited to go for a stroll and a dip in the Lakeview Pool. The cost is $25 for each dog and $10 for each extra dog. The stroll is a short walk in the park and then its playtime in the pool. You can register in advance and the event is from 9 am to 1 pm at Lakeview Park in Nampa