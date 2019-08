The 33rd annual Nampa Festival of the Arts is a free 2-day family event at Lakeview Park in Nampa. There are more than 200 artists on hand to display a wide variety of art including a juried fine art show. There are free activities for children with a kid's art booth and inflatables. Admission is free and so is parking. The hours are Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm and Sunday 10 am to 4 pm.