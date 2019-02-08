The Daughters of the Nile are directly connected to the Shriners and help raise funds for the Shriners Children's Hospitals. The 5th annual golf tournament at the Lakeview Golf course in Meridian will help with the effort. There are still some spots available if you would like to be a part of the action. You can call (208) 484-3330 to get signed up. Individuals are $85 and a team of four is $320. The day will feature opportunities to win a free lease of a new car by hitting a hole-a-one and lots of other prizes including a raffle.