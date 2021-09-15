Where's Larry? Kleiner Park

Like many other events, the 'Hope Walk' was canceled last year and is back this year. This will still be done on a virtual basis for safety. This is a walk and you are encouraged to do this with family and close friends. The most important part about this is the funds raised to help with Huntington's Disease, which is not really talked about. The disease is genetic based but there are programs that help and that's what the funds are going to help. The walk is this weekend with a virtual kickoff, so you are encouraged to sign up right away and be a part of giving hope through the Hope Walk.