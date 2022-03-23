Where's Larry? Kleiner Park

This is an event that is totally free. You don't pay anything to participate. All you need to do is donate a small amount of your time by showing up at Kleiner Park in Meridian this Saturday morning. Check in time starts at 10am and all you do is put your name on the registration and then take a short 1/3 of a mile walk at 10:30am with family, friends and neighbors. Sponsors of the event will then give $5 for every person who signs up and all the funds go to help Metro Meals on Wheels of the Treasure Valley. In turn those funds help provide warm meals and a short visit from volunteers for seniors who continue to live independently in their own homes. I will be there and I'm looking forward to seeing all of you this Saturday morning, March 26.