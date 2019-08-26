The Daughters of the Nile are dedicated to helping raise funds for Shriners Hospitals. Saturday September 7 is a great way for the entire family to be part of helping.  The Daughters of the Nile 5K/1K Fun Ru and Walk will be held at Kleiner Park in Meridian starting at 9 am.  The cost is just $20 per person and you can sign up in advance.  You can also sign up on the morning of the event starting at 8 am and the cost is the same.  Children under 5 are free.  All the funds raised will go to benefit the children being treated in the Shriners Hospitals.  