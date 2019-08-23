Arthritis is normally associated with older members of our community but it can affect people in all ages. The more we know the better our chances of understanding and helping. That is the idea behind the annual Idaho Arthritis Walk tomorrow, Saturday, at Kleiner Park. This is a 1K walk or a 5K run. The cost is just $10 for all participants with the funds raised to help with treatment and education for those who have arthritis. The event is from 8 am to 11am and last minute sign-ups will be that morning.