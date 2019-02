We have one of the easiest ways to help the Muscular Dystrophy Association help local patients and families. It is the Shamrocks for MDA campaign and it is on now through March 18. All you need to do is go to your favorite Kentucky Fried Chicken or any of the other local stores participating and just add to your total. You can just round up your purchase or add a dollar, five dollars or as much as you like and it will all make a big difference for local children.