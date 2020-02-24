Where's Larry? Kentucky Fried Chicken, Meridian

You can help those who have any of the associated diseases under the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Several of the area restaurants are participating in the annual Shamrocks for MDA program. This is a very simple fundraising effort. When you visit one of the locations with a shamrock in the window it means they are participating in the effort. All we need to do is give any amount as a donation and receive a shamrock that will be displayed in the business showing we made the effort to help those who are dealing with a disease and their families.