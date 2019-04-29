The first annual Kentucky Derby Soiree will raise funds for Shinecology which is a group of parents who are dealing with pediatric cancer. They help each other and provide community resources for the parents and the children with cancer. The event is free but there is a VIP area for an admission fee and you can get the tickets in advance or at the door. In addition to watching the derby on a big screen there is also a silent auction to raise funds. The event will run from 2 pm to 6 pm this Saturday May 4.