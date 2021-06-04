Where's Larry? Julia Davis Park

Art and Roses is an annual event where local artists bring and sell their original art work in Julia Davis Park and helps benefit the Rose Garden in the park along with the artists. This is a juried show of about 60 artists who are bring their best work. All is for sale and proceeds from the sales will be given to help the rose garden. This is a one day only event that is free to attend and it is this Sunday, June 6 and is from 10 am to 5 pm. Come enjoy the day and maybe find something new for your home.