Boise Music Week is from May 2 to May 12 and all events are free at various locations around the city. One of those events is "Music in the Park" and it is this Saturday at Julia Davis Park. The band shell is still undergoing restoration so the event will be on the grass between the Boise Art Museum and the band shell. No charge of course and just bring a blanket or a chair or just settle in for entertainment from several groups and performers.