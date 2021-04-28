Where's Larry? Idaho Statehouse

The spring season and warm temperatures will result in more motorcycle enthusiasts on the roads. It means we all need to be on the look out for riders. Each year there are accidents where motorists say they just didn't see the motorcycle. This Saturday hundreds of riders will participate in a parade type event that starts at Lucky Peak and goes to the Idaho State for a short rally. The riders go parade style up highway 21 to Federal Way and then down Capital Boulevard to the Idaho Statehouse. There is a police escort for the ride and no cost to riders and everyone is welcome to watch from the route. Riders check in about 11 am at Lucky Peak and kickstands up at 1 pm for the ride to the Statehouse.