Warm temperatures and sunny days means more motorcycles on the road. The Idaho Coalition for Motorcycle Safety is hosting a safety awareness ride Saturday. The parade style ride goes from Sandy Point at Lucky Peak to the front steps of the Idaho Statehouse. Riders are encouraged to start registering, with no charge, at 10 am at Sandy Point. Kickstands are up at 1 pm and the bikes should all arrive at the Statehouse by 1:45 pm and the rally begins right at 2 pm. Following the rally there will be a barbeque at Kristin Armstrong Memorial Park and everyone is welcome.