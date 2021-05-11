Where's Larry? Idaho Pizza Company

Tally was an employee of Idaho Pizza Company and was diagnosed with ALS also known as Lou Gehrig Disease. We lost Tally a few years ago but Idaho Pizza company continues to honor him with a fundraising effort for Muscular Dystrophy Association and ALS patients. The Rally 4 Tally is tomorrow, Saturday November 6 and 20% of all sales at Idaho Pizza company will go to help find a cure for ALS and support of those who are dealing with ALS. You can also make a donation on line to help make a difference and to "Rally 4 Tally"