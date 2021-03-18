Where's Larry? Idaho City

The 35th annual Idaho City Chili Cookoff is this weekend and it will be in person but with recommendations for wearing a mask and social distancing. This is one of the biggest events of the year for the mountain community. The competition starts early and they will be selling the tasting cups at 11 am with the tasting starting at noon. They you vote for you favorite and the coveted trophy and awards will be handed out by early afternoon. Be safe but come to Idaho City Saturday for a fun and entertaining event.